Speeding, no licence and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

All defendants were dealt with at magistrates court.

Andrew Mouter, 47, of Dene Street, Silksworth, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Kenneth Anthony Renney, 32, of Marley Crescent, Marley Potts, who denied using a mobile phone while driving but was convicted in absence, was fined £220 and banned from driving for six months.

Wayne McCabe, 39, of Townsend Road, Sunderland, was fined £400 with eight penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Adam Watson, 30, of Windermere Avenue, Easington Lane, was fined £320 for four offences of using a vehicle with a defective tyre and one offence each of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and without a test certificate.

Oliver Price, 22, of Cedarwood Grove, Sunderland, was fined £500 with six penalty points for speeding. A previous conviction for a similar offence was set aside.

Mr Andrew Ross, 41, of Featherstone Street, Sunderland, was fined £40 with six penalty points for using a mobile phone while driving and using a vehicle with a defective brake light.