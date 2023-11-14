News you can trust since 1873
Speeding, no licence and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

All defendants were dealt with at magistrates court.

By Kevin Clark
Published 14th Nov 2023, 17:36 GMT
Andrew Mouter, 47, of Dene Street, Silksworth, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Kenneth Anthony Renney, 32, of Marley Crescent, Marley Potts, who denied using a mobile phone while driving but was convicted in absence, was fined £220 and banned from driving for six months.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates courtThe cases were dealt with at magistrates court
Wayne McCabe, 39, of Townsend Road, Sunderland, was fined £400 with eight penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Adam Watson, 30, of Windermere Avenue, Easington Lane, was fined £320 for four offences of using a vehicle with a defective tyre and one offence each of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and without a test certificate.

Oliver Price, 22, of Cedarwood Grove, Sunderland, was fined £500 with six penalty points for speeding. A previous conviction for a similar offence was set aside.

Mr Andrew Ross, 41, of Featherstone Street, Sunderland, was fined £40 with six penalty points for using a mobile phone while driving and using a vehicle with a defective brake light.

Elvis Osinachi Orisakwe, 30, of Western Hill, Ryhope, was fined £660 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

