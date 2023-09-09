News you can trust since 1873
Speeding, no insurance, and using a phone while driving - the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Published 9th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read
Wayne William Winthrop, 41, of St Ives Place, Seaham, was fined £660 and banned from driving for a year for failure to identify a driver.

Marc Rouse, of Kestrel Close, Washington, was fined £215 for being the registered keeper of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements.

Kameran Nader Ahmed, 49, of Hardgate Road, Sunderland, was fined £40 with six penalty points for speeding.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' courtThe cases were dealt with at magistrates' court
Lynda Joanne Gibson, 47, of Howe Square, Sunderland, was fined £60 with three penalty points for speeding.

Steven Anthony Wilson, 37, of Lingmell, Albany, Washington, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Jason Corkin, 44, of Toronto Square, Sunderland, was fined £120 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Haroon Rashid, 49, of Frensham, Pattinson, Washington, who denied using a mobile phone while driving but was convicted in absence, was fined £220 and banned from driving for six months.

