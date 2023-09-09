Speeding, no insurance, and using a phone while driving - the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Wayne William Winthrop, 41, of St Ives Place, Seaham, was fined £660 and banned from driving for a year for failure to identify a driver.
Marc Rouse, of Kestrel Close, Washington, was fined £215 for being the registered keeper of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements.
Kameran Nader Ahmed, 49, of Hardgate Road, Sunderland, was fined £40 with six penalty points for speeding.
Lynda Joanne Gibson, 47, of Howe Square, Sunderland, was fined £60 with three penalty points for speeding.
Steven Anthony Wilson, 37, of Lingmell, Albany, Washington, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Jason Corkin, 44, of Toronto Square, Sunderland, was fined £120 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Haroon Rashid, 49, of Frensham, Pattinson, Washington, who denied using a mobile phone while driving but was convicted in absence, was fined £220 and banned from driving for six months.