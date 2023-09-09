Watch more videos on Shots!

Wayne William Winthrop, 41, of St Ives Place, Seaham, was fined £660 and banned from driving for a year for failure to identify a driver.

Marc Rouse, of Kestrel Close, Washington, was fined £215 for being the registered keeper of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements.

Kameran Nader Ahmed, 49, of Hardgate Road, Sunderland, was fined £40 with six penalty points for speeding.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court

Lynda Joanne Gibson, 47, of Howe Square, Sunderland, was fined £60 with three penalty points for speeding.

Steven Anthony Wilson, 37, of Lingmell, Albany, Washington, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Jason Corkin, 44, of Toronto Square, Sunderland, was fined £120 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.