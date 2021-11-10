Speeding, no insurance and resisting police – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court. All defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated:
Emma Wilkinson, 32, of Queensway, Houghton, was fined £114 with four penalty points for speeding.
Janette Tyrrell, 42, of Norman Avenue, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.
Alexander James Chion Tang, 25, of Roker Avenue, was fined £80 for resisting a police officer.
Alex O'Reilly, 35, of Druridge Avenue, was fined £466 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.
Karen Bainbridge, 49, of Lawnswood, Houghton, was fined £108 with three penalty points for speeding.
Syed Pear Hussain, 24, of Salem Hill, was fined £120 with six penalty points and banned from driving for six months for speeding.
Jonathan Routledge, 40, of Wilshire Close, was fined £533 with six penalty points for speeding.
