Speeding, no insurance and fraud - the latest Sunderland court cases
The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court.
and live on Freeview channel 276
David William Wyatt, 39, of Warkworth Close, Washington, was fined £180 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Luie Allan Walker, 32, of Littleburn Way, Pelton Fell, Chester-le-Street, was fined £323 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Kain Richard James Sloanes, 22, of Teesdale Avenue, Houghton, was made subject to a community order with 200 hours unpaid work for two offences of fraud.
Kane Sykes, 39, of Old Mill Street, Sunderland, was fined £660 and banned from driving for a year for failure to identify a driver.
Philip Fagan, 39, of Glendale Avenue, Washington, was fined £461 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.
Peter Timothy Cummins, 48, of Church View, Boldon Colliery, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.
Dinoshan Ratneswaran, 19, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £80 with six penalty points for speeding.