Speeding, no insurance and fraud - the latest Sunderland court cases

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court.

By Kevin Clark
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:55 BST- 1 min read
David William Wyatt, 39, of Warkworth Close, Washington, was fined £180 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Luie Allan Walker, 32, of Littleburn Way, Pelton Fell, Chester-le-Street, was fined £323 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Sunderland Magistrates CourtSunderland Magistrates Court
Kain Richard James Sloanes, 22, of Teesdale Avenue, Houghton, was made subject to a community order with 200 hours unpaid work for two offences of fraud.

Kane Sykes, 39, of Old Mill Street, Sunderland, was fined £660 and banned from driving for a year for failure to identify a driver.

Philip Fagan, 39, of Glendale Avenue, Washington, was fined £461 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Peter Timothy Cummins, 48, of Church View, Boldon Colliery, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

Dinoshan Ratneswaran, 19, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £80 with six penalty points for speeding.

