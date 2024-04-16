Speeding, no insurance and careless driving - the latest Sunderland court cases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Peter McDonald, 45, of Silksworth Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £226 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Umeshkumar Karena, 26, of Saint Lukes Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £415 and banned from driving for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates court

Arthur Edward Addison, 60, of Albert Street, Chester-le-Street, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted, was fined £180 with six penalty points.

Carl Cairns, 44, of Hedworth Lane, Boldon Colliery, was fined £100 with three penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

Lewis Grant Hart, 20, of Ashwell Road, Sunderland, was fined £80 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Michael Downey, 57, of Undercliff, Cleadon, was fined £533 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.