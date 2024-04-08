Speeding, no insurance and breach of an order - the latest Sunderland court cases
Andrew Craig Potter, 38, of Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £50 for breach of a domestic violence prevention order.
Liam Lathan, 35, of Beech Avenue, Penshaw, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 15 days’ specified activity and banned from driving for three months for driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and two offences of failure to surrender to custody.
Ben Jones, 27, of Patrick Crescent, South Hetton, was fined £500 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance. A previous conviction for driving without a valid licence was set aside.
Keith Wickham, 76, of Front Street, Whitburn, who denied speeding but was convicted in his absence, was fined £220 with three penalty points.
Joanna Jakimilik, 49, of Cambridgeshire Drive, Durham, was fined £20 for failure to present a ticket.
Rachel Elizabeth McCabe, 36, of Meadow Lane, Sunderland, was fined £320 with three penalty points for speeding.
Leon Jake Lincoln, 31, of Meadow Street, Houghton, was fined £770 and banned from driving for six months for two offences of failure to identify a driver.