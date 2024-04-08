Speeding, no insurance and breach of an order - the latest Sunderland court cases

All cases were dealt with at magistrates' court.
By Kevin Clark
Published 8th Apr 2024, 09:07 BST
Andrew Craig Potter, 38, of Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £50 for breach of a domestic violence prevention order.

Liam Lathan, 35, of Beech Avenue, Penshaw, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 15 days’ specified activity and banned from driving for three months for driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and two offences of failure to surrender to custody.

Ben Jones, 27, of Patrick Crescent, South Hetton, was fined £500 with six penalty points for using a  vehicle without insurance. A previous conviction for driving without a valid licence was set aside.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates courtThe cases were dealt with at magistrates court
Keith Wickham, 76, of Front Street, Whitburn, who denied speeding but was convicted in his absence, was fined £220 with three penalty points.

Joanna Jakimilik, 49, of Cambridgeshire Drive, Durham, was fined £20 for failure to present a ticket.

Rachel Elizabeth McCabe, 36, of Meadow Lane, Sunderland, was fined £320 with three penalty points for speeding.

Leon Jake Lincoln, 31, of Meadow Street, Houghton, was fined £770 and banned from driving for six months for two offences of failure to identify a driver.

