Speeding, no insurance and breach of a court order – the latest Sunderland court cases

Michael John Harrison, 62, of Park Lea, Sunderland, was fined £652 and banned for six months for speeding.
Ian Browning, 68, of Haverley Drive, Seaham, was fined £40 and banned from driving for five months and 14 days for speeding.
Kristian Duda, 23, of Durham Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.
Most Popular
-
1
Air ambulance lands in Sunderland park after medical emergency
-
2
Banned driver who got behind the wheel of Range Rover in Sunderland hit with further road ban
-
3
Arson investigation under way after fire rips through Chilton Country Club and Hotel on outskirts of Sunderland
-
4
One person taken to hospital after early hours East Durham beach rescue
-
5
People at risk of criminality in Sunderland and South Tyneside given chance of jobs to help keep them from life of crime
Kai Bruford, 20, of Banbury, Sulgrave, Washington, was fined £360 and made subject to a restraining order for breach of a non-molestation order.
Nathan Broad, 20, of Fennel Grove, Peterlee, was fined £623 for using a vehicle without insurance.
Stacey Bruce, 35, of Saint Lukes Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 with eight penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.
Jonathon Mark Wheatley, 35, of Station Road, Hetton, was fined £660 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.