Speeding, no insurance and breach of a court order – the latest Sunderland court cases

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael John Harrison, 62, of Park Lea, Sunderland, was fined £652 and banned for six months for speeding.

Ian Browning, 68, of Haverley Drive, Seaham, was fined £40 and banned from driving for five months and 14 days for speeding.

Kristian Duda, 23, of Durham Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kai Bruford, 20, of Banbury, Sulgrave, Washington, was fined £360 and made subject to a restraining order for breach of a non-molestation order.

Nathan Broad, 20, of Fennel Grove, Peterlee, was fined £623 for using a vehicle without insurance.

Stacey Bruce, 35, of Saint Lukes Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 with eight penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Sunderland Magistrates Court