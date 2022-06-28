Loading...

Speeding, no insurance and breach of a court order – the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:55 am

Michael John Harrison, 62, of Park Lea, Sunderland, was fined £652 and banned for six months for speeding.

Ian Browning, 68, of Haverley Drive, Seaham, was fined £40 and banned from driving for five months and 14 days for speeding.

Kristian Duda, 23, of Durham Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Kai Bruford, 20, of Banbury, Sulgrave, Washington, was fined £360 and made subject to a restraining order for breach of a non-molestation order.

Nathan Broad, 20, of Fennel Grove, Peterlee, was fined £623 for using a vehicle without insurance.

Stacey Bruce, 35, of Saint Lukes Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 with eight penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Jonathon Mark Wheatley, 35, of Station Road, Hetton, was fined £660 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.