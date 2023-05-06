Endrit Plaka, 28, of Perth Road, Sunderland, was fined £133 with three penalty points for driving without a valid licence.

Colin Stout, 33, of Rosemary Lane, Peterlee, who denied failing to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

David Pringle, 49, of no fixed abode, who denied breaching a domestic violence protection order but was convicted, was fined £100.

The cases were heard at magistrates' court

David Richardson, 32, of Hastings Street, Sunderland, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation for racially aggravated harassment.

Syed Pear Hussain, 26, of Toward Road, Hendon, was fined £207 with eight penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.

Abby Knox, 31, of Old Station Close, Houghton, was fined £346 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.