News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
1 hour ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 hour ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
2 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
2 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
8 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Speeding, harassment and no insurance – the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Published 6th May 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read

Endrit Plaka, 28, of Perth Road, Sunderland, was fined £133 with three penalty points for driving without a valid licence.

Colin Stout, 33, of Rosemary Lane, Peterlee, who denied failing to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Pringle, 49, of no fixed abode, who denied breaching a domestic violence protection order but was convicted, was fined £100.

The cases were heard at magistrates' courtThe cases were heard at magistrates' court
The cases were heard at magistrates' court
Most Popular

David Richardson, 32, of Hastings Street, Sunderland, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation for racially aggravated harassment.

Read More
Dog saves woman during brutal assault by Sunderland serial criminal
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Syed Pear Hussain, 26, of Toward Road, Hendon, was fined £207 with eight penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.

Abby Knox, 31, of Old Station Close, Houghton, was fined £346 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Tekin Kaya,49, of Pine Street, Chester-le-Street, was fined £116 with three penalty points for speeding. Previous convictions for speeding and failure to identify a driver were set aside.