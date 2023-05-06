Speeding, harassment and no insurance – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Endrit Plaka, 28, of Perth Road, Sunderland, was fined £133 with three penalty points for driving without a valid licence.
Colin Stout, 33, of Rosemary Lane, Peterlee, who denied failing to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.
David Pringle, 49, of no fixed abode, who denied breaching a domestic violence protection order but was convicted, was fined £100.
David Richardson, 32, of Hastings Street, Sunderland, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation for racially aggravated harassment.
Syed Pear Hussain, 26, of Toward Road, Hendon, was fined £207 with eight penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.
Abby Knox, 31, of Old Station Close, Houghton, was fined £346 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Tekin Kaya,49, of Pine Street, Chester-le-Street, was fined £116 with three penalty points for speeding. Previous convictions for speeding and failure to identify a driver were set aside.