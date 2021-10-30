Speeding, drug possession and fare dodging – the latest Sunderland court cases

Chantelle Meikle, 19, of Elliott Road, Peterlee, who denied traveling on the Metro without a ticket but was convicted in her absence, was fined £220.

Daniel Thomas Blenkharn, 35, of Fairbairn Road, Peterlee, was fined £200 for possession of cocaine.

Raymond Nevin, 43, c/o 80 Brick Garth, Easington Lane, who denied failure to comply with post-prison supervision requirements but was convicted in his absence, was jailed for seven days.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Mark Dixon, 44, of Jameson House, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for a year, made subject to a eight-week curfew order, fined £50 and ordered to pay £310 compensation for criminal damage, harassment and breach of a suspended sentence.

Focho Tarimo Jason, 35, of Thornhill Park, was fined £660 with six penalty points after being convicted in absence of failing to identify a driver.

Jamie Lee Whitfield, 31, of Toward Road, was fined £660 and banned from driving for three years after being convicted in absence of failing to identify a driver.

Andrew John Brewer, 53, of Eglinton Street, was fined £400 with four penalty points after being convicted in absence of speeding.