Speeding, careless driving and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 16:01 BST
The following people have been dealt with at magistrates’ court:

SaqibZaman Siddiqui, 38, of The Retreat, Sunderland, who denied one charge of driving without due care and attention and failure to identify a driver, but was convicted, and admitted a second charge of driving without due care and attention, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months.

Neil Anthony Hansen, 39, of Lambton Towers, Sunderland, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Jordan Henderson, 24, of Baxter Square, Sunderland, was fined £323 and banned from driving for six months for driving without a valid licence. A previous conviction was set aside.

Rachel Meng Yuqiu, 27, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for two offences of using a vehicle without insurance.

Besim Mustavataj, 23, of Wolseley Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Steven Scott, 33, of Bradley Terrace, Houghton, was fined £660 with eight penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Philip D'Arcy Smith, 53, of Whitesmocks, Durham, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

