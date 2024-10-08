Speeding, careless driving and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been dealt with at magistrates’ court:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SaqibZaman Siddiqui, 38, of The Retreat, Sunderland, who denied one charge of driving without due care and attention and failure to identify a driver, but was convicted, and admitted a second charge of driving without due care and attention, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months.

Neil Anthony Hansen, 39, of Lambton Towers, Sunderland, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Henderson, 24, of Baxter Square, Sunderland, was fined £323 and banned from driving for six months for driving without a valid licence. A previous conviction was set aside.

Rachel Meng Yuqiu, 27, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for two offences of using a vehicle without insurance.

Besim Mustavataj, 23, of Wolseley Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Steven Scott, 33, of Bradley Terrace, Houghton, was fined £660 with eight penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Philip D'Arcy Smith, 53, of Whitesmocks, Durham, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.