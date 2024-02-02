Speeding, careless driving and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases
They were all dealt with at magistrates' court.
Lee Anthony Scrafton, 38, of Hedworth Lane, Boldon Colliery, was fined £333 with three penalty points for speeding.
Daniel Stafford, 35, of Canberra Road, Sunderland, was fined £133 with three penalty points for speeding.
William Andrew Mercer, 37, of St Aldwyn Road, Seaham, was fined £116 with three penalty points for speeding.
Eleanor Wilson, 24,of Bradshaw Street, Sunderland, was fined £54 for driving without due care and attention.
Patrick Terrace Thompson, 66, of Nelson Close, Sunderland, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.
Daniel Rathbone, 27, of West Heath Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £346 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Benjamin Davey, 26, of 83 Westmoor Road, Sunderland, was fined £360 and banned from driving for two weeks for speeding.