Speeding, careless driving and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

They were all dealt with at magistrates' court.

By Kevin Clark
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 20:47 GMT
Lee Anthony Scrafton, 38, of Hedworth Lane, Boldon Colliery, was fined £333 with three penalty points for speeding.

Daniel Stafford, 35, of Canberra Road, Sunderland, was fined £133 with three penalty points for speeding.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' courtThe cases were dealt with at magistrates' court
William Andrew Mercer, 37, of St Aldwyn Road, Seaham, was fined £116 with three penalty points for speeding.

Eleanor Wilson, 24,of Bradshaw Street, Sunderland, was fined £54 for driving without due care and attention.

Patrick Terrace Thompson, 66, of Nelson Close, Sunderland, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

Daniel Rathbone, 27, of West Heath Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £346 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Benjamin Davey, 26, of 83 Westmoor Road, Sunderland, was fined £360 and banned from driving for two weeks for speeding.

