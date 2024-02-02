Speeding, careless driving and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lee Anthony Scrafton, 38, of Hedworth Lane, Boldon Colliery, was fined £333 with three penalty points for speeding.

Daniel Stafford, 35, of Canberra Road, Sunderland, was fined £133 with three penalty points for speeding.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Andrew Mercer, 37, of St Aldwyn Road, Seaham, was fined £116 with three penalty points for speeding.

Eleanor Wilson, 24,of Bradshaw Street, Sunderland, was fined £54 for driving without due care and attention.

Patrick Terrace Thompson, 66, of Nelson Close, Sunderland, who denied failure to identify a driver but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

Daniel Rathbone, 27, of West Heath Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £346 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.