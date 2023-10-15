Speeding, assault and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Curtis Hughes, 23, of Redhills Way, Houghton, was fined £180 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Callum Burrell, 32, of Avon Crescent, Houghton, was fined £84 for failure to wear a seat belt.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court

Simon David Ashcroft, 39, of Shinwell Crescent, Thornley, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Mark Daniel Hardy, 50, of Aylesford Mews, Sunderland, was fined £333 with three penalty points for two offences of speeding.

Mohammad Mansur Hussain, 32, of St Marks Road, Sunderland, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Geoffrey Burn, 37, of Striding Edge, Washington, who denied assault but was convicted and admitted failure to surrender to court, was made subject to a year’s community order and ordered to pay £125 compensation.