Speeding, assault and careless driving – the latest Sunderland court cases

Joanne Edwards, 36, of Bruce Kirkup Road, Horden, was fined £116 with three penalty points for speeding.

Mark George Hoggarth, 33, of Toward Road, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, for breach of a retraining order.

Connor Reed, 25, of Ryhope Street South, who initially denied assaulting an emergency worker but changed his plea to guilty, was fined £270 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Neil Venner, 48, of Capulet Terrace, Hendon, was fined £50 with four penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

Darren Hodgson, 27, of Station Avenue North, Houghton, who initially denied speeding but changed his plea, was fined £54 with three penalty points.

Grant Noble, 56, of Cairnsmore Drive, Lambton, Washington, was fined £138 with three penalty points for speeding.

Matthew Quinn, 55, of Beaumont Crescent, Peterlee, was fined £430 with five penalty points for speeding.