Speeding and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

Allan Simon Briton, 55, of Athol Road. Sunderland, was fined £660 and banned for a year for failure to identify a driver.

Janice Kennedy, 51, of Caspian Road, Sunderland, was fined £553 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court

Katie Standley, 32, of Dunstanburgh Close, was fined £120 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Claire Ann Johnston, 38, of Ormonde Street, Sunderland, was fined £146 with three penalty points for speeding.

Jamie Noble, 23, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £220 with three penalty points for speeding.

Ali Pervez, 23, of Marwell Drive, Washington, was fined £80 with four penalty points for speeding.