News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Speeding and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court.

By Kevin Clark
Published 11th Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Allan Simon Briton, 55, of Athol Road. Sunderland, was fined £660 and banned for a year for failure to identify a driver.

Janice Kennedy, 51, of Caspian Road, Sunderland, was fined £553 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' courtThe cases were dealt with at magistrates' court
The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katie Standley, 32, of Dunstanburgh Close, was fined £120 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Claire Ann Johnston, 38, of Ormonde Street, Sunderland, was fined £146 with three penalty points for speeding.

Jamie Noble, 23, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £220 with three penalty points for speeding.

Ali Pervez, 23, of Marwell Drive, Washington, was fined £80 with four penalty points for speeding.

Barry John Watson, 39, of Alnwick Court, Washington, was fined £135 with six penalty points for permitting the use of a vehicle without insurance.

Related topics:Sunderland