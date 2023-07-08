Speeding and no insurance - the latest Sunderland court cases

Teigan Bailey, 20, of Merle Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Daniel Boroumand, 28, of Alnwick Close, Chester-le-Street, was fined £108 with five penalty points for speeding.

Enkel Beqiri, 18, of Cliffe Road, was fined £660 with six penalty points using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.

Sunderland Magistrates' Court

Jamie Candlish, 31, of Littleburn Close, Houghton, was fined £180 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Aaron Michael Bell, 35, of Cathedral View, Houghton, was fined £670 and banned from driving for six months for four offences of failure to identify a driver.

Gavin Osy Austin, 37, of Hamilton Court, Sunderland, was fined £120 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

