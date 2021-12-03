Stephen Ward, 49, of Newcastle Road, West Boldon, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.

Wisterock William Stephenson, 32, of Cumberland Place, Chester-le-Street, was fined £80 with three penalty points for speeding.

Ebony Savannah Smith, 23, of Rishon Square, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Glyn Strong, 35, of Herrington Burn, Houghton, was fined £300 with three penalty points for speeding.

Darren Wilson, 46, of Kipling Street, was fined £100 with five penalty points for two offences of speeding.

Robert George Ball, 65, c/o Trinity Street, Southwick, was fined £100 with three penalty points for driving while in a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Alan William Powell, 47, of South Close, Easington Lane, was fined £100 for failure to wear a seatbelt.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.