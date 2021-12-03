Speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court. All defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated:
Stephen Ward, 49, of Newcastle Road, West Boldon, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.
Wisterock William Stephenson, 32, of Cumberland Place, Chester-le-Street, was fined £80 with three penalty points for speeding.
Ebony Savannah Smith, 23, of Rishon Square, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.
Darren Glyn Strong, 35, of Herrington Burn, Houghton, was fined £300 with three penalty points for speeding.
Darren Wilson, 46, of Kipling Street, was fined £100 with five penalty points for two offences of speeding.
Robert George Ball, 65, c/o Trinity Street, Southwick, was fined £100 with three penalty points for driving while in a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle.
Alan William Powell, 47, of South Close, Easington Lane, was fined £100 for failure to wear a seatbelt.