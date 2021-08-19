Roger Dickson, 39, of Sorley Street, who denied failure to provide information but was convicted, was fined £180 with six penalty points.

Gareth Husband, 21, of School Road, East Rainton, was fined £50 for breach of a domestic violence protection order.

Gillian Watson, 55, of Canonsfield Close, was fined £1,153 and banned from driving for three offences of failure to provide information to police.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Wearside Home Improvements Ltd, of Durham Road, East Herrington, was fined £1,000 after being convicted in absence of failure to provide information.

Lee Taylor, 30, of Portland Road, Plains Farm, who denied failure to provide information but was convicted, was fined £259 with six penalty points.

Shahjibnan Choudhury, 25, of St Marks Road, was fined £116 with three penalty points for speeding.

Andrew Craig Potter, 35, of Poplar House, Tatham Street, was fined £440 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.