A drunk who told a Sunderland Job Centre worker he hoped she would “die of cancer” during a string of phone abuse has been jailed.

Homeless Peter Scotter, 64, previously of Goschan Street, Southwick, is starting 18 weeks behind bars for plaguing her over six months.

He also warned he knew where she lived and in one message, between December 2022 and June 2023, said chillingly: “Watch what happens.”

His threats – in messages and direct chat - were so concerning, his victim was left on edge and anxious when going to work, she said in a police statement.

After admitting the crime of sending malicious communications at a court hearing late last year, Scotter was given a chance to stay out of prison.

At a hearing in October, District Judge Zoe Passfield deferred sentence in the hope he would address his alcohol issues, including by going on a residential detox programme.

During his latest court appearance, the judge accepted his claim to have cut down on his booze intake.

But she highlighted that he had failed to complete the rehabilitation scheme – a major plank of the deferral.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court | NW

Jailing him, Judge Passfield said: “This was a particularly nasty offence. It was over a period of six months.

“It was to an employee of the Job Centre who was trying to help you.

“In October when last in court, the mitigation was that it was committed because of alcohol use.

“There was a bed available to you in rehabilitation. It was the last chance. The condition of deferral was no offending and to engage with the alcohol rehabilitation.

“There’s been no further offending, and I can see by looking at you that you have reduced your alcohol intake.”

But the judge added: “I have to take the view that there is no realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

While being led away in handcuffs by guards at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Scotter shouted to the judge: “Thank you very, very much. A roof over my head, I appreciate that.”

Defence solicitor Paul McAlindon insisted Scotter was being sincere, leading the judge to add of his sentence: “I find that a very difficult decision, I don’t mind admitting it.”

Prosecutor John Garside gave no details of the case against Scotter, save for reading his victim’s personal statement to the court.

Mr McAlindon had urged Judge Passfield to spare Scotter prison, insisting he had reduced his drinking and had attempted rehab but had been unable to stay the course.

He said this partly because it was religion-based, which his client had been unable to stomach for the full length of the programme.

Mr McAlindon added: “He has reduced, significantly, his alcohol intake and isn’t drinking on a daily basis. There have been no further incidents.

“The one thing that probably needs to fall into place before all else does is accommodation.

“He feels that if accommodation was forthcoming, the rest would fall into place.”

The judge ordered Scotter to pay his victim £200 compensation. There were no court costs.