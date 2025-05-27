South Tyneside motorist drives his Jaguar whilst three times over the limit

A South Tyneside motorist was caught at over three times the booze limit when he decided to drive home from a pub after feeling unwell, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Saunders, 47, took his Jaguar car with him when he went for a pint with a friend at the seafront on Monday, April 7 – and did not intend to complete the return leg at the wheel.

But Saunders, of Redwood Avenue, Cleadon Park, South Shields, changed his mind in drink and fired up the engine after feeling queasy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was pulled over by police as he drove in Readhead Road, near Readhead Park, South Shields, at around 9pm, prosecutor John Garside said.

A roadside breath test was positive, leading to his arrest – and he also blew over the limit at a police station.

Appearing before borough magistrates, Saunders pleaded guilty to a drink drive charge – his second such crime in 11 years.

Mr Garside said: “Police saw the motor vehicle in Readhead Road. They’ve lit their blue lights and siren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant’s vehicle has come to a stop. They spoke to him. He gave a positive breath test, and was taken to the police station.

“He was before the court for a previous conviction for the same offence in 2014.”

Saunders, who is in unnamed employment, gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 109mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said Saunders’ previous drink drive conviction was outside the 10-year two strikes period meaning he was not subject to a minimum three-year ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Naismith added: “He describes as having a rough patch recently and that he had not really been drinking.

“He had been at the seafront with a friend. He intended to leave the car at the pub, but he was fleeing somewhat unwell and decided to drive.

“The offence places him in the category where I would normally ask for a Probation Service report.”

After reading a pre-sentence report, magistrates banned Saunders from driving for 26 months and ordered him to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

They also sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Saunders was offered a place on a ban-reducing drink driver rehabilitation course.