A South Tyneside motorist gave false details to police after being caught driving without insurance, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fahim Ahmed’s ruse was uncovered when he was taken to a police station and officers dug deeper into his story.

Ahmed, 21, of Dockrays Bank, Mill Dam, South Shields, was pulled over as he drove a VW Golf in St Michaels Way, central Sunderland, on Saturday, October 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Keith Laidlaw told magistrates in South Tyneside: “When the officers stopped the car, he gave false details.

“At the police station it was clear he was not who he said he was.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Ahmed pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing police in the execution of their duty.

He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention in Ryhope Road, also Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kashif Khan, defending, told magistrates Ahmed had six penalty points on his licence and his new offences meant he faced being banned from the roads.

He was stopped by police on St Michaels Way, in Sunderland. | Google Maps

He asked them to adjourn the case for a second hearing to take place where Ahmed would plead that a ban would cause him exceptional hardship.

Mr Khan added: “I understand the defendant already has six penalty points.

“The no insurance is the more serious of the driving offences and would make him subject to totting up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s my application to put the case for exceptional hardship. There are no witnesses needed.

“In relation to the other matters, I’d invite you not to sentence until the outcome of this other hearing.”

Magistrates agreed to Mr Khan’s request to adjourn for an exceptional hardship hearing to take place.

Thomas Eastick, chair of the bench, told Ahmed: “You’ve heard what’s been said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your solicitor has applied for a hearing for exceptional hardship about why you should not be disqualified from driving.

“If you don’t attend the hearing, you will be disqualified in your absence.”

Magistrates adjourned the case to the same court to Friday, March 13 and granted Ahmed unconditional bail.