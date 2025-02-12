South Shields man who targeted four guests at a Sunderland Halloween party is jailed

A "raging" brute who targeted four guests in a 40-minute horror Halloween party attack has been put behind bars.

Thomas Newton had been invited to a gathering in Sunderland on October 31 last year but left the house after someone made a comment he did not like.

Newcastle Crown Court heard a short time later the host noticed Newton was back and had "removed his shirt and was raging".

Prosecutor Michael Bunch said during a series of attacks Newton slammed one woman to the ground, punched her several times and left her with abrasions.

He punched another woman in the face and left her swollen and bruised. Newton then "took hold of" another man but released his grip when someone intervened.

The court heard Newton then armed himself with a metal pole and tried to strike a woman before a man stepped in and was hit on the arm, causing it to bleed.

Mr Bunch said the whole incident lasted "40 minutes or so".

Newton, who was intoxicated and on community order for previous offending, was arrested and said the invitation to the party was a "set up" and he had been attacked by three men but denied using violence himself.

Newton, 20, of Cook Close, South Shields, later admitted two charges of assault, two of common assault, having an offensive weapon and affray.

Mr Recorder Rippon sentenced him to two years and three months behind bars.

The court heard Newton has mental health problems and has suffered bereavement.

Shada Mellor, defending, said Newton is experience childhood trauma and is still a young man.