South Shields man appears in court charged with assault after incident in Sunderland's Ford Estate
A man has appeared in court after an alleged incident in Front Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland.
By Pamela Bilalova
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Scott Mitchell, 25, of Olive Street, Tyne Dock, South Shields, did not enter a plea to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on January 30.
He was granted bail on condition he resides at his mother’s home in Olive Street and does not contact his alleged victim or prosecution witnesses.
Mitchell will appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, February 27.