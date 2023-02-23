South Shields burglar caught after raiding Sunderland home when victim put doorbell camera footage on Facebook
A burglar is behind bars after his image was caught on a doorbell camera which his victim uploaded to Facebook.
Christopher Tschida broke into a family home in Sunderland while a couple and their three children were asleep upstairs and made off with some tools, worth £100.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the 38-year-old raider was captured on CCTV, which was attached to a doorbell at the address he targeted.
The serial criminal was identified when the victim uploaded the footage onto Facebook and it was seen by a member of staff at Tschida's shared accommodation in South Shields.
The police were informed and Tschida was arrested and later pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.
The prolific thief, who has 90 offences on his record, including five for dwelling house burglary, has now been jailed for 876 days.
Liam O'Brien, prosecuting, said Tschida broke into the property, in Rock Lodge Road, in Sunderland, overnight on December 6, 2022.
Mr O'Brien continued: "The defendant broke a lock on the door. Having entered, he stole £100-worth of tools."
The court was told that Tschida was captured on the doorbell camera as he carried out the break-in and the victim subsequently uploaded the footage on Facebook.
Mr O'Brien added: "This was offending that involved planning.
"The defendant travelled from South Shields to Sunderland at night and under the cover of darkness while in possession of some sort of tool, which facilitated him breaking the lock on the heavy-duty door.
"He then creeps into the family home while they slept upstairs in bed."
Vic Laffey, defending, said Tschida, of Beech Road, in South Shields, had been living in "unsatisfactory" accommodation at the time and had been sleeping rough because he was having problems with other residents.
Mr Laffey added: "He was also having problems with alcohol and drugs. At the time of this offence, he describes himself as being intoxicated."
Mr Recorder Nathan Adams told Tschida: "The victim was at home with his wife and three children and it's fortunate your actions didn't wake them up but that in no way down plays the seriousness of the nature of the offence or the impact it's had on the family."