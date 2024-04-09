Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A son who called his mother a tramp then threatened to gouge out her eyes and kill her in Sunderland, could be jailed.

Dean Inglis, 41, drank for four hours then also warned he would punch her during abuse which ignited when he became annoyed at her choice of TV show.

Inglis, of Peachtree Court, Hull, issued the chilling death notice while victim and aggressor were staying at his sister’s home in Rockingham Road, Redhouse, Sunderland, on Friday, April 5.

A judge has now banned him from entering Sunderland, ahead of his sentencing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in May.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks said a statement from Inglis’s mum revealed long-standing issues with him over many years.

Ms Sparks said Inglis began consuming alcohol at 10am and was drunk by noon, with his behaviour worsening after his sister went out at 2pm.

She said the mother’s statement showed Inglis did not like what was on television, leaving his victim to phone her daughter to say he was “acting strangely”.

Inglis then called his mum a ‘tramp”, to which she did not respond because she was used to his abuse, Ms Sparks revealed.

He followed up by threatening to punch her in the face – and then stood up and walked towards her, warning he would “gouge her eyes out”.

Ms Sparks said the mother had previously had her eyes gouged by him - and that he followed up the threat by swearing in saying, “I will kill you”.

In the statement, his victim said she was “terrified” of him and believed he was capable of one day killing her.

Inglis, who has 25 previous convictions from 82 offences, pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill and breaching a restraining order by being at the address.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Inglis and his mother had moved from Hull and Inglis was unaware he was subject to a restraining order.

Mr Armstrong added: “What seems to have happened is that he’s had something to drink. He’s tried to keep off the drink and may have taken some non-prescriptive medication.

“There was no violence, it was threats of violence. There’s poor mental health that he needs to get some treatment for.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield ordered an all-options report, meaning Inglis could be jailed when sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, May 14.