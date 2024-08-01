Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been convicted of harassing his former partner in a case his solicitor slammed prosecutors for pursuing.

Iain Torrence, 40, appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside to plead guilty to a charge of causing harassment without violence.

Torrence, of Rignall, Teal Farm, Washington, sent her abusive text messages in a row over the return of his possessions after they split last year.

But defence solicitor, Angus Westgarth, criticised the Crown Prosecution Service over the timing of the charge and for bringing the case at all.

Mr Westgarth claimed the CPS were “scared of their own shadows” due to the allegation against his client having a domestic abuse element.

That meant its reviewing lawyers were fearful of straying from hard-wired guidelines and unwilling to take a more balanced approach to some cases, he said.

In court, he asked the CPS to review the case, with a view to it being dropped – a request refused.

He criticised the harassment charge being laid the day after self-employed window fitter Torrence was freed on appeal nine days into a 26-week prison term.

The sentence, imposed in June for a breach of a restraining order against his ex-partner, was replaced with a suspended term of equal length.

Mr Westgarth said the CPS should have brought both charges together - saving a second court appearance and conviction – or dropped the new.

By doing neither, he said it had gained “two bites of the cherry” against Torrence when there should only have been one.

Torrence had already spent around £5,000 of his own money defending himself in court, he added.

Mr Westgarth said his criticism was not directed at court-based prosecutor Paul Coulson, who read the latest case against Torrence, but higher reviewing lawyers.

He told magistrates: “I asked the prosecution not to proceed with this because they are having two bites at the cherry.

“It just seems a nonsense to put him before the court again when he’s been to prison. There’s a three-year restraining order.

“He’s had the shock of a prison door clanging on him for the first time in his life.

“I think if it was before the judge who dealt with the breach, she would say ‘why is this being brought now?’

“There’s no need for this case to go any further. They’ve waited until he’s got out of prison to charge him.

“I ask you to exercise some wisdom in relation to this.”

Mr Coulson said Torrence, who has eight previous convictions, sent the woman several abusive texts between Thursday, December 14, and Friday, January 5.

He added: “He called her a ‘dirty, lying ****’, and in another said, ‘Blank me, I won’t go away until I’ve got my stuff’.

“This case has been subject to a review lawyer decision. It’s quite a detailed case. There are a number of statements from the victim.”

Magistrates fined Torrence £80, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.