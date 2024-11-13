Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crack team of sniffer dogs showed they had the nose for the job after sniffing out a haul of illegal cigarettes with a street value of £14,000 from retail premises across the city.

Tobacco dogs Griff, Cooper and Bran netted a haul of 1750 packs of illegal cigarettes and 275 pouches of illegal hand-rolling tobacco in Sunderland city centre, Washington and the Coalfields.

They were accompanied by officers from Sunderland Trading Standards.

Bran the Cocker Spaniel with some of the haul of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and illicit vapes. | Sunderland City Council.

The seizures were the result of a joint operation with North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NE ROCU) and a tobacco search team, with a dozen premises selected for visits on the basis of prior intelligence.

In addition to the illegal tobacco, 235 non-compliant vapes and 30 packs of shisha tobacco were also seized during the visits.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities at Sunderland City Council, said: "Operations like this are an important part of driving illegal tobacco, and the harms that come with it, out of our city.

"It might seem like a bargain, but illegal tobacco is often linked to organised crime, helping to fuel human trafficking, the drugs trade and loan sharks. There's also every chance that it's either smuggled or fake.

"Smoking also kills one in two lifetime smokers and because the sale of illegal cigarettes isn't generally subject to the usual age checks, they're likely to be sold to children, getting them hooked on a lethal addiction.

"So I would urge anyone who comes across the sale of illegal tobacco to report it so that we can take action."

Local operations under the National Op CeCe Program help to combat the illegal tobacco trade and build on strong partnership working across the agencies involved.

According to Lord Michael Bichard, Chair of National Trading Standards, illicit tobacco is a key priority area for the organisation.

He said: "The aim of Operation CeCe is to tackle illicit tobacco at a local level.

“This local disruption activity, designed to protect consumers and legitimate businesses, is part of a broader strategy that tackles three ‘tiers’ of criminality, with factories abroad being shut down by HMRC and Border Force intercepting smuggled products and cash at the border.

"In 2023-24, 19 million illicit tobacco products and 5,103kg of hand rolling tobacco, with a revenue value £11.8 million, were seized from 1,900 premises."

Check out Sunderland City Council’s website to find out how to report the illegal sale of tobacco,