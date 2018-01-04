Snapchat shout out brings together 70 youths for drinking session in Houghton

A group of 70 teenagers gathered for a night out in a trouble-hit town after using Snapchat to make plans.

Police in Houghton came across the huge group while out on patrol last night.

Police in Houghton during a previous patrol.

But after issuing a series of dispersal notices, the officers got them onto the next bus service and accompanied them home.

Northumbria Police has increased its efforts to tackle bad behaviour in the town following from a rise in incidents involving young people gathering in the town centre.

During last night's incident, the officers managed to establish from talking to the group that they had travelled in from Durham after making arrangements through Snapchat to drink in the area.

The force says it is the latest example of proactive policing in the town, which has led to a dramatic reduction in reports of antisocial behaviour in Houghton.



Superintendent Steve Heatley said: “This is another great example of us taking a robust approach to antisocial behaviour in Houghton.



“The issues we were having there were very high profile and caused a lot of distress for local residents in the area.



“However, neighbourhood officers covering the area have been very proactive and adopted a zero tolerance approach to large groups of teens gathering in the town centre.



“Together with the local authority, local businesses and residents we can make Houghton a safer place to live and work.”



Anyone who wants to report issues of anti-social behaviour should call police on 101 or report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact/.



The force has said people should always dial 999 in an emergency.

