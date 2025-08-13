Smirking refugee groped volunteer at a social event for asylum seekers at a church

A smirking refugee groped a volunteer at a social event for asylum seekers held in a church.

Ethiopian national Yousuf Musa hugged the woman when he first met her at the function in Northumberland but she declined his attempt to cuddle her for a second time.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the victim was busy helping children with activities Musa asked if he could speak to her and leaned in as if to say something quietly as she approached.

He then sexually assaulted her while he smiled and appeared to think it was "funny".

The court heard he then asked one of the police officers who arrived to arrest him for a kiss.

Prosecutor Jemima Stephenson-Finn told the court after asking to speak to the volunteer at the event Musa "forcefully" grabbed her and pulled her towards him while sexually assaulting her.

Miss Stephenson-Finn added: "She struggled for a few seconds as he held on tightly with his arms. She felt pressure on her hip and realised it was his erect penis digging into her waist.

"Throughout this time she was telling the defendant 'no' and 'get off me'. Eventually he did let go and she told him he couldn't do that.

"He responded with 'don't you want this' and gestured towards his genitals."

The court heard Musa continued asking the woman 'if you feel this too' and making crude gestures towards his privates.

When another attendee stepped in to help the victim, Musa was smiling and Miss Stephenson-Finn added: "The defendant appeared to find the situation funny.

"He again tried to grab the complainant, this time only reaching her wrist.

"A male colleague used force to remove him from the building and he continued to hold on the complainant's wrist.

"He was arrested outside the church building and asked an officer for a kiss. He was placed in the back of a police vehicle then shuffled over and suggested the female police officer should come and sit with him.

"He was smirking and moving his body around and was told to stop being disgusting. The defendant was telling the officer to come back in. He said he wanted to see her and she was beautiful and he was blowing kisses through the van cell divider on his way into custody."

In an impact statement, the victim said she has met 1000 people through her volunteer work and has never before felt threatened but was frightened on that day.

She said as well as her own "peace and safety" being disturbed, children at the event were left upset and worried.

The woman added that she felt robbed of her peace, enthusiasm and hobbies and "locked inside her body with anger she can't escape from". The court heard Musa was released from custody the following morning and bumped into a family who were out shopping.

Miss Stephenson-Finn said Musa repeatedly asked the mum and daughter for hugs until the husband had to step in and pull him away.

The family said the confrontation was "terrifying" and they were left in fear of what the stranger might do next. Musa, 28, of Green Lane, Ashington, Northumberland, admitted sexual assault, two of assault by beating and one of threatening behaviour.

Mr Recorder Andrew Haslam KC said Musa has been assessed as a "high risk of serious harm to others" and sentenced him to 16 months behind bars with restraining orders to protect the victims.

Musa was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for ten years.

The recorder said: "People like her give up their own time to help you and you rewarded her hard efforts by sexually assaulting and assaulting her."

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Musa could be rehabilitated in the community, after spending time in custody on remand and wants to work for a living.