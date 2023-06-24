A sneak thief has been shamed by a judge for pinching an 81-year-old man’s backpack from the waiting area of a Sunderland building society.

Tony Hall, 29, of Pensher Street, Millfield, was told his vulnerable victim could have been deprived of necessities like house keys and medication.

Instead, bungling Hall made off from the city centre branch of the Nationwide with a bag that was empty on Monday, April 24 – and was seen on CCTV.

He had failed to raise suspicions of his criminal intent by appearing to doze as he waited for a friend who had a money appointment, a court heard.

But prosecutor Stephanie Cook said he was alert enough to spot his opportunity to steal after his victim briefly left his bag unattended.

Ms Cook said: “The victim was with his wife at the Sunderland branch of the Nationwide Building Society.

“While waiting, he had put his backpack down by his side. The defendant was next to him and seemed to be dozing.

“But he then left with the backpack. He was seen outside on CCTV. He was arrested and made full admissions in interview.

“It’s a low value of goods but the crown submit the offence is aggravated by his previous convictions and that attempts were made to dispose of the evidence.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Hall pleaded guilty to a charge of theft including by finding.

He has four previous convictions from seven offences, three being for theft or kindred, and he was last before a court earlier this year for a drugs’ matter.

Heather Bolton, defending, said: “Mr Hall was in the bank with a friend who had an appointment which was taking too long.

“That’s why he was described as dozing off. He decided to leave and there was a bag that was unattended. He decided to take the bag.

“The bag was empty, and he gave it to someone else. It doesn’t look like the police got the bag back.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Hall his actions could have left his victim without medication, house keys and or the ability to contact others.