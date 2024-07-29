Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drunk man reached the end of the line with police when he misbehaved three times at Newcastle International Airport, a court heard.

Richard Hall, 38, of Eastfield Street, High Barnes, Sunderland, refused to get off a Metro carriage when the train terminated at the airport – then fell asleep.

Staff could not budge him, leaving it to police to move him on with a warning to depart the area and behave on the morning of Thursday, June 6.

But soon afterwards, they were contacted by the boss of an airport-based hotel who had found Hall asleep in its underground car park.

He rejected a second warning to behave and instead returned to the airport where he tried to steal a bottle of wine from WH Smith, prosecutor Paige Sparks said.

Ms Sparks told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Officers were contacted by airport staff and police control.

“They attended the Metro station after a report of an abusive and drunk male. He was refusing to get off the train.

“He was then asleep, and staff were unable to wake him. He smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech and was unsteady on his feet.

“Police told him to leave the area. A short time later, the manager of the Hilton hotel rang to say that the defendant was asleep in the underground car park.

“Officers removed him and gave him another warning. They then attended WH Smith in the airport.

“He was attempting to steal items. He dropped a bottle of wine from a pocket which smashed.”

Hall, who has 56 previous convictions from 87 offences, pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly.

He was last in trouble in May for failing to comply with a court order.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said Hall had recently failed to complete a three-month alcohol treatment programme in Liverpool.

Mr Naismith added: “He’s been told of another opportunity for rehabilitation which would be shorter than the three months.

“He is trying to work on his alcohol but is finding it hard. He has work to do.”