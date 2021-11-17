Six teenagers deny murder charge after death of Jack Woodley in Houghton

Seven youths are accused of attacking Jack Woodley on Saturday, October 17, near The Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street, Houghton.

Mr Woodley, who was from the Durham area, died in hospital from his injuries the following evening.

All of the accused teens, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today.

Jack Woodley

Six of them pleaded not guilty to charges of both murder and manslaughter.

One youth was not asked to enter any pleas.

A trial has been listed on March 1 next year.

The seven have been remanded to either local authority detention or youth detention accommodation.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told them: "As you know, the trial is fixed in your case for March 1 next year."

The court heard an eighth youth, aged 15, has now been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates today.