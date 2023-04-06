Officers from Northumbria Police say in the past few days they have arrested a group of males aged between 15 and 17 suspected of being involved in violence which flared following Sunderland AFC’s game against Luton Town on Saturday, March 18.

A number of males were reported to have engaged in disorder outside The Wheatsheaf pub, in Roker Avenue, after the game at the Stadium of Light, police said.

The force said officers immediately began an investigation into the incident and identified a number of suspects, and in the past two days have arrested six males.

The Wheatsheaf.

The six have since been bailed with conditions which include not entering an exclusion zone around the Stadium of Light.

The force said the conditions will last for an initial three months and cover the remainder of Sunderland AFC’s home fixtures this season, starting with Hull City on Good Friday.

A proactive policing operation will also be in place for the final three fixtures of the season to enforce bail conditions and robustly deal with any other youths responsible for disorder.

Inspector Steve Prested, of Northumbria Police, said: “Violence has no place in our communities and football rivalries are no excuse whatsoever to engage in such activity.

“We are committed to dealing with anyone intent on causing disorder and continue to do so robustly and as effectively as possible.

“Following reports we received about the incident on Saturday, March 18, we swiftly launched an investigation aimed at apprehending those responsible.

“We will always pursue and support any action taken against individuals who do involve themselves in violence.

“This could potentially result in banning orders which not only prevent you from watching regulated football matches in the UK for a fixed period, but can also affect your future career prospects as they may be disclosed to potential employers through a vetting process or DBS check."