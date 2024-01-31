Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six people have been arrested and suspected drugs and a machete have been seized after a series of police raids across the city which also uncovered a cannabis farm.

The raids were part of a crackdown by Northumbria Police on suspected drug dealing in communities.

Police officers swooped on a number of addresses across the city.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday January 24, police officers carried out a search warrant at a property on Rosslyn Terrace in the Millfield area.

Upon entry they found a significant haul of illegal items including around 150 tablets believed to be MDMA, packets of white powder, cannabis and other equipment linked to drug dealing.

A haul of tablets were discovered.

The team also seized around £350 in cash, as well as phones and a large machete.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day police officers arrested four people after swooping on an address on Tamworth Square in Thorney Close.

Police officers carrying out a raid on a property in Thorney Close.

Three males aged 16, 21 and 36, and a 46-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply, as well as for obstructing a police officer in the execution of duty.

On Friday January 26, officers visited an address in Cairo Street in Hendon where they discovered around 100 cannabis plants inside.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug.

The cannabis farm discovered by police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of those arrested have since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Speaking after the arrests, Chief Inspector Neil Hall praised his officers for continuing to take "robust action against suspected criminal activity in our communities".

He said: “This was a brilliant result for our communities as neighbourhood officers took action against suspected illegal drug supply and organised crime in the area.

“Not only that, but they were able to seize a haul of cash, drugs and a weapon as part of the activity, as well as a number of items connected to drug supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nobody wants this type of criminality happening on their doorstep and, as shown time and time again, it can lead to a range of other issues such as anti-social behaviour and violence.

“This latest crackdown comes as we celebrated Neighbourhood Policing Week recently and the many officers who work hard day in and day out to act on the concerns of residents on their patch.

“As ever, we would urge the public to remain vigilant and continue to report any concerns or suspicious activity to the police as soon as possible so we can take action.

“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by drug addiction receive the support they need.”