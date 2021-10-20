Jordan Rutherford, who was known as "piano man" due to his love of the instrument, told the operator he was carrying the weapons in a bag and that his mind had been telling him to do "horrendous things".

The 20-year-old, who had been released on bail just two days earlier on suspicion of sexual activity with the underage woman, said during the call: "I wouldn't have hurt her but I've got bladed articles on me, you know".

The sports shop worker told police having the knives was "the only way he could get her to listen to him".

Jordan Rutherford.

The court heard Rutherford was let out on bail again and within days had sent a message to his victim via Facebook, using the name "piano man".

He told her: "I am so angry with how you reported me."

Rutherford said he would kill the victim and added "this will be over for both of us".

He told her: "I can't wait to see the look on your face when I smash you down."

The case was dealt with at Newcastle Crown Court.

After he sent the message, Rutherford made sinister internet searches for "most vulnerable part of the human skull", "how much force needed to break neck" and "bridge suicide".

He then made another 999 call and confessed he had sent a message "threatening to kill" the victim but added: "I've been impulsive in the past and not killed anyone".

He added: "No-one rings up to be nicked, that's me showing genuine concern."

He then waited outside for police to arrive and arrest him.The victim said in an impact statement she lives in fear, can never completely relax and added: "I never feel safe when I'm out.

"I constantly feel like I am being watched or followed."

Rutherford, of Lewis Crescent, Hendon, Sunderland, admitted three charges of sexual activity with a child, one of making a threat to kill and possessing three bladed articles.

Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced him to two years behind bars.

Rutherford must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order and restraining order for ten years.

Judge Bindloss told Rutherford of the upsetting impact his troubling actions had had on his victim.

He said: "You were angry because she reported you.

"She is fearful about your future behaviour and describes the whole situation as exhausting."

Sue Hirst, defending, said Rutherford, who has struggled with mental health issues, had an unstable childhood, which he described as "something like an episode of Jeremy Kyle".

Miss Hirst said the 20-year-old had at one point considered studying the legal profession.

She added: "In truth, he was a frightened young man, struggling to cope with the mess he had created.

"He is a very intelligent young man and at one stage planned to become a law student."

Miss Hirst said Rutherford's particular regret was that he had frightened the victim.