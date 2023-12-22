Sinister stalker turned up at glamping site and threatened to kill ex-girlfriend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sinister stalker turned up at a glamping site with a knife and told his ex he would kill her by the end of the night.

Lewis Hooper travelled to Eden Grange Glamping in County Durham, where his victim had gone for a birthday treat last September and said he wanted her dead.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during a terrifying confrontation the woman was grabbed by the throat and pinned down before Hooper said he would take her life.

CCTV footage shows Hooper drive into the countryside retreat in a red car at 6.15pm and eventually leave more than an hour later, at 7.50pm.

The court heard Hooper has a previous conviction for stalking the same woman in 2018.

When he followed her to the glamping site he was out on licence from a five years and nine month prison sentence imposed in 2019, for trying to run over his best friend, who he thought had started an affair with her.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Hooper and his victim had been in a long relationship and he "didn't take this well" when she ended it.

Prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan told the court when Hooper got out of prison in November 2021 he appeared to be "making an effort and saying the right things" and the woman allowed him back in her life.

But by July last year his behaviour started to "cause concern" and she told him she just wanted to be friends.

Mr O'Sullivan said: "From that point, the verbal abuse started again.

"He called her a s***, attended her address, accused her of seeing someone else."

Mr O'Sullivan said the woman received multiple unwanted and threatening texts and calls.

The court heard it was in September last year the victim went to Eden Grange Glamping on her own for her birthday.

Mr O'Sullivan said: "He showed up while she was there. She told him she was on her own.

"He kept pacing and walking around. He had fists clenched.

"He said 'no-one better see you in a bikini'.

"He said he had come to see her because he wanted to kill her."

The court heard Hooper went through the victim's phone to see who she had contacted and checked her Facebook profile.

Mr O'Sullivan said: "After this he grabbed her by the throat and pinned her down, glaring at her.

"She wasn't struggling to breathe but he used enough force she couldn't get up until he let go.

"He eventually let go and she stood up."

The court heard Hooper then pulled out a flick knife.

Mr O'Sullivan added: "He said he had come to kill her and he would kill her by the end of the night."

Hooper demanded that the woman sit down and after some persuasion he eventually left the site but then tried to contact her again by phone.

Hooper, 26, of Pennywell Bail Hostel, Sunderland, admitted harassment, possession of a bladed article and affray.

Judge Edward Legard sentenced him to 21 months behind bars.