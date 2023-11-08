Sinister stalker left women terrified with creepy behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sinister stalker who left two lone women terrified when he followed them in public places has been jailed.

Allen Young targeted two victims in separate incidents on the same day, tracking one on foot and the other in his car.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he caused added fear by warning the second woman "don't bother looking, there's no-one around".

Young, who had a knife and drugs in his car when he was arrested, appeared to be in tears as he was locked up today for 17 months.

The court heard it was around 11.15am on August 18 this year that the first victim left her home in Hetton, to go on a dog walk.

She noticed a red Mercedes opposite her address and as she headed to a field, Young got out of the car and followed her.

The woman texted her brother saying she was being followed and Young continued tailing her through the grounds of a cricket club before he went back to his car.

The woman took an extended route back home, hoping he would be gone but he was still there. Her brother had taken a note of his car registration.

At 3.15pm that day, the second victim was leaving her home nearby. As she got into her car, she noticed Young in his car outside his address. When she drove off, he followed her.

Joe Culley, prosecuting, said: "She was caused immediate alarm. She took a number of turns, hoping he would stop following her.

"He did not. He followed closely behind on a number of streets until she reached a garden centre car park."

The woman thought the car park would be safe and called her mother. But Young approached her, saying "don't bother looking, there's no one around and no police can help you here".

The court heard when he realised she was on the phone, he left.

Around 12.45am the following morning, he was again in the area and approached the same victim, who was in a car and she told her boyfriend to drive off.

Police were called and he was arrested, at which point a knife and drugs were found in his car.

After being bailed, he breached his conditions on a subsequent day and was remanded in custody.

The first victim said in an impact statement: "I'm terrified this male knows where I live. I now walk the dogs away from that address and I'm nervous when out of the house."

The second victim said she it left her terrified, anxious and she had a panic attack and vomited and she is now reluctant to return home at times.

When interviewed by police, Young said he was just going for a walk on the first occasion and was not aware of any woman and claimed he only followed the second woman because he thought she was in distress and wanted to make sure she was okay.

Young, 42, of Lambton Drive, Hetton, who has 21 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and was found guilty of stalking involving fear of violence - in relation to the second victim, stalking and possessing amphetamines.

He was also in breach of a previous suspended prison sentence for fraud and consumer protection offences.

Jailing him for 17 months and imposing a five-year restraining order, Judge

Stephen Earl told him: "You followed these two women deliberately for your own purposes, for your own gratification, who knows.

"Significant fear was caused to these women for no particular purpose. You are a high risk offender. You preyed on two female members of society"

Matthew Hopkins, defending, said: "It's frankly bizarre conduct by the defendant. He maintains his position in relation to his convictions.