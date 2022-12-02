SIMON BIRCH MURDER TRIAL: Sister of accused called him her 'protector' in email, jury told

Businessman Adam Jenkins killed Simon Birch when he cut his neck with a kitchen knife on December 25 last year, prosecutors claim. Newcastle Crown Court heard Jenkins, a successful 35-year-old construction company boss had hosted a Christmas Day family event, with partner Natalie Shaw, at their "large" home, which was set in its own land, in Newbottle, Sunderland.

The guests included a number of family members including Jenkins' mum, step-dad, father, brother and his sister Emma Jenkins, with her partner Mr Birch, 39. Jenkins, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder and is being tried by a jury.

Emma Jenkins, who suffered injuries that required hospital treatment on the night of the killing, has now given evidence at the trial but told jurors sheremembers little about what happened during the trouble. She told the court she was "really drunk" after the day of celebrations.

Police at the scene in Newbottle.

Jeremy Dein KC, defending Jenkins, asked Miss Jenkins to describe to the jury what sort of person her brother is. Miss Jenkins told the court: "He will go out of his way to do anything for anyone"

Mr Dein said two weeks after the tragic events on December 25, Miss Jenkins sent an email to her brother and described him as "my protector, the leader ofour strong family". When asked what she meant by that, Miss Jenkins said: "Just because if I had any problem I would go to him, he would sort it out, he just protected the whole family. He was like the head of the family, he protected not just me, everybody."

Miss Jenkins told jurors Mr Birch had been violent towards her in the past and could be "very unpredictable". She told the court she could recall Mr Birch hitting her while she was in bed on the night he was killed.

Miss Jenkins told jurors: "I can just remember him being there and the next thing I remember I was on the floor. I was screaming." Miss Jenkins said much of what happened after that is a "blur" to her.

Simon Birch.