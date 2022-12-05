SIMON BIRCH MURDER TRIAL: Mum tells jury pair had been 'laughing and joking' at Christmas family gathering

Businessman Adam Jenkins murdered Simon Birch when he cut his neck with a kitchen knife on December 25 last year, prosecutors claim. Newcastle Crown Court heard Jenkins, a 35-year-old construction company boss had hosted a Christmas Day family event, with partner Natalie Shaw, at their "large" home, which was set in its own land, in Newbottle.

The guests included a number of family members including Jenkins' mum, step-dad, father, brother and his sister Emma Jenkins, with her partner MrBirch, 39. Jenkins, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder and is being tried by a jury.

His mum Susan Naisbett told police in a video recorded interview, which has been played to jurors, the family spent the day "laughing and joking" and added: "We were just laughing and carrying on. It was a good afternoon." Mrs Naisbett said the day involved singing, games and dancing but added: "I sawEmma and Birchy having a bit of an argument and again, later, they were having an argument again."

Simon Birch.

Mrs Naisbett said Mr Birch told her he had been arguing with Miss Jenkins and added: "I said you will sort it out but not today." When asked what the atmosphere between Jenkins and Mr Birch was like that day, Mrs Naisbett said: "Absolutely fine, they were laughing and joking all day."

Mrs Naisbett's husband Darren Naisbett told police he had an argument with Mr Birch that day, after they had been drinking. Mr Naisbett said: "He was coming on the big I am, as he did in drink." Mr Naisbett said after the row in the separate bar building, he went to the main house and went upstairs, fell downstairs and then went into the kitchen.

He said: "I saw Emma, covered in blood. I gave her a hug and said 'what the **** has gone on?'." Mr Naisbett said he then went outside and added: "As soon as I looked outside I saw the paramedics and everyone trying to resusitate Birchy. I was standing over Birchy saying 'howay, sort yourself out'. Theparamedics asked me to stand back, so I did."