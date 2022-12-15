SIMON BIRCH MURDER TRIAL: Jury discharged after failing to agree verdict

Prosecutors have claimed that construction company boss Adam Jenkins murdered Simon Birch, 39, with a kitchen knife on December 25.

Jenkins had been hosting a Christmas Day lunch for several members of his family at his home in Newbottle, Sunderland, where Mr Birch died, prompting a major police investigation to be carried out.

Jenkins, 35, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder and has been tried by a jury during proceedings that have been held at Newcastle Crown Court for the past fortnight.

Simon Birch.

However, Mr Justice Andrew Baker has now discharged the panel on Thursday afternoon after they were unable to agree on a verdict.