SIMON BIRCH MURDER TRIAL: Accused Adam Jenkins has a 'good heart', jury told

Adam Jenkins who runs a successful construction company, murdered Simon Birch, 39, when he cut his neck with a kitchen knife on December 25, prosecutors claim.

Jenkins had been hosting a Christmas Day lunch with his partner Natalie Shaw, at their home in Newbottle, Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guests included a number of family members including Jenkins' mum, step-dad, father, brother and his sister Emma Jenkins, with her partner Mr Birch, 39.

Simon Birch.

Prosecutors claim Jenkins murdered Mr Birch when trouble flared at the house late on Christmas night and he used a kitchen knife to cut his neck outside.

Jenkins, 35, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurors have today heard from character witnesses, who have known Jenkins through his job or his help with good causes.

One witness told the court Jenkins was known to treat people "very kindly", described him as "very honest, hard working, loyal and trustworthy" and added: "I've never seen him raise his voice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bricklayer who worked for Jenkins told the court: "The kindness of him is ridiculous, he's sometimes too kind."

The worker added: "I've never seen him get aggressive in any way, he's calm, you know."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said Jenkins is "well respected" in the construction industry.

And another witness said: "Adam has a good heart".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawyers have now started making closing speeches in the case before the jury retires to consider its verdict.