A total of84.6% of respondents to our Silent Crime survey said they feel the level of crime in their neighbourhoods has increased, while nearly half of people who have witnessed criminal activity said they didn’t report it to the police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Respondents identified burglaries, antisocial behaviour, including the illegal use of off road motorbikes, fly-tipping, use of drugs, and shop lifting as the types of crime “becoming more prevalent”.

Readers have been responding to our silent crime survey.

A worrying 46.2% of respondents said they decided not to report criminal activity witnessed in the last 12 months to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crimes people chose not to report included assault, burglary, illegal use of motorbikes, shoplifting and criminal damage.

When it comes to actual victims of crime, 15.4% of respondents said they had been a victim of crime in the last year but decided not to report it.

Reasons cited included the crimes experienced “weren’t seen as a police priority”, a perception that “nothing will get done”, not having “confidence in the police”, and experiencing and reporting previous similar offences in which “nothing was done”.

When questioned about what could be done to “encourage” more people to report crimes, respondents cited “knowing that the police are going to follow things up” and “not just being give a crime reference number” as a common response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other responses included greater confidence that offenders will be prosecuted, harsher sentences, and a greater physical police presence on the streets to report crimes in person.

One particularly concerning outcome of the survey, which also helps to explain why some crimes go unreported, is that 46.2% of respondents said they either didn’t know or were unsure of how to report a crime.

Responding to the findings of the survey a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour remains a top priority across our Force area.

“We have a number of dedicated operations and activities in place to target hot spot areas, including Project Shield, which aims to identify offenders and reduce the number of incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together with partners, this builds on our work around crime prevention through increased visibility and community engagement.

“We also have a dedicated team focused on bike-related anti-social behaviour, Op Capio – something which we know is a key concern amongst our communities.

“But it important that people continue to be our eyes and ears in the community and report any concerns or suspicious activity.

“By sharing information with us, it will help us continue our work to address the issues that matter most to the communities we serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information can send us a direct message on social media or submit a report form on our website.

“For those unable to contact us via those ways, please call 101.”

The survey was part of our National World Silent Crime campaign to shine a light on the growing number of crimes going unreported to the police by people losing faith in the justice system, and to enable their voices to be heard.

To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'little' crimes are not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park and in your own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street. We need to stop being silent and we need you to help us.

To tell your story go to:https://submit.nationalworld.com/