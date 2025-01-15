Shop worker allegedly racially abused and threatened with glass bottle in Sunderland
The reported incident took place shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, September 11, at Tesco Extra in Sunderland retail park.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a member of staff approached a man in the supermarket, the man then made numerous racist comments while throwing supermarket items at them.
“He then threatened to hit the staff member with a glass bottle before being removed from the store.”
As part of their ongoing enquiries, the police have today (January 15) released images of a man they want to identify.
He is believed to have been in the area at the time of the assault and could have information that may assist the investigation.
The man, or anyone who knows him, is urged to contact Northumbria Police.
You can contact them via social media or the Northumbria Police website.
You can also call 101 and quote reference number: 108996Q/24.