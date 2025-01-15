Police officers would like to speak with this man. | Northumbria Police

Police officers investigating an alleged racially aggravated assault in the city have released images of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reported incident took place shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, September 11, at Tesco Extra in Sunderland retail park.

Police officers would like to speak with this man. | Northumbria Police

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a member of staff approached a man in the supermarket, the man then made numerous racist comments while throwing supermarket items at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He then threatened to hit the staff member with a glass bottle before being removed from the store.”

A further image released by police officers. | Northumbria Police

As part of their ongoing enquiries, the police have today (January 15) released images of a man they want to identify.

He is believed to have been in the area at the time of the assault and could have information that may assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is urged to contact Northumbria Police.

You can contact them via social media or the Northumbria Police website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number: 108996Q/24.