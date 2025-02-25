South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | Sunderland Echo

A thief who stole from a Sunderland shop has been given three months to steer clear of crime – or risk being jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toni Peel, 36, of Morris Street, Birtley, Gateshead, appeared in court to plead guilty to pinching £58 of goods from retailer B&M.

At the same hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she asked for three other offences to be taken into account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | Sunderland Echo

But Peel was not immediately sentenced by District Judge Zoe Passfield, who instead postponed punishment until Tuesday, May 27.

The judge deferred sentence to that date to test Peel’s willingness to stay out of trouble.

However, she warned all options – including custody – are on the table if a poor report is received on that day.

She told Peel she must not commit a further offence and comply with any requirements of the Probation Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge added: “It’s concerning that there has been a spate of shop thefts. I will defer sentence for three months.

“If you keep to both of these conditions, it will not be immediate custody when you come back in May, but if you break these conditions, everything is on the table.”

The court heard Peel stole items including washing pods from B&M on Thursday, January 16.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said the total value of all four offences was £120, adding: “She has a bit of a recent record.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Morgan, defending, said Peel had been involved with the Probation Service.

The service’s involvement came after she was jailed for four weeks on Friday, November 8, for failing to comply with a community order, and was released on licence until Thursday, March 13.

Mr Morgan confirmed drug use was responsible for the B&M offence, a factor also stated by the judge.

Peel also appeared at the same court on Monday, January 13, to plead guilty to three counts of shop theft and one of assault by beating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During one theft, from One Stop’s shop in Grindon, Sunderland, on Thursday, October 17, she kicked a man who tried to prevent her from fleeing.

For those offences, she was ordered to pay a total of £109 compensation and sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge.