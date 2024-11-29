A shop in Peterlee has been ordered to close after illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes worth over £16,000 were found hidden in the premises.

Durham County Council was granted a closure order by Peterlee Magistrates Court for Quick Pick Store, following an investigation by its community protection team.

Magistrates heard that officers inspected the premises after receiving intelligence from the community that the shop was selling illicit items.

The Quick Pick Store contained illegal products hidden behind a false wall. | Durham County Council

With support from Durham Constabulary, council officers executed a warrant of entry.

They discovered a false wall which, when removed, revealed more than £16,000 worth of illegal tobacco related products.

In total, the team seized 10,060 cigarettes and 15.25 kg of hand rolling tobacco, along with 852 non-compliant disposable vapes, which contained nicotine. The items had an illicit market value of around £16,211.00.

The court granted a three-month closure order on the premises, lasting until February 2025, and ordered Quick Pick Store to pay £1,709 in costs.

Some of the illegal cigarettes discovered behind the fake wall. | Durham County Council.

Gary Carr, Durham County Council’s strategic regulation manager, said: “Tackling illegal tobacco remains a key priority for us as it brings crime and health problems into our communities. It can often fuel human trafficking, the drugs trade and loan sharks, as well as impact on compliant businesses and make it easier for children to get hold of cheap tobacco.

“We’d like to thank the community for providing us with the intelligence for Quick Pick Store.

“Receiving community intelligence is a vital way for us to know if suspected illegal trade is being carried out and we would encourage anyone with information on the suspected sale of illegal items to report it to us, so that we can investigate and take action if necessary.

“We hope that another successful closure will act as a warning to other businesses that we will not tolerate the trade of illegal tobacco in County Durham.”

Members of the public with any information on the suspected sale of illegal items can report it by calling the illegal tobacco hotline on 0300 999 0000.