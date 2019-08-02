Shocking photos of knuckledusters and knives seized from 15-year-old boy in Sunderland

Knuckle Duster seized from Sunderland teenager

Officers from the North East Regional Specialist Operations Unit (NERSOU) spoke to the boy and his father as part of a crackdown on prohibited weapons being bought online.

The boy from Sunderland had ordered knuckledusters online without the knowledge of his parents to be delivered to his home address.

He was spoken to by officers and given advice on the law surrounding these types of weapons in the presence of his father, who then handed over a total of four dangerous knives to police to be disposed of safely.

The range of illegal items seized

A spokesperson from Police team said: ‘’Children and young people often do not realise how the law applies when it comes to buying items online from overseas sellers. More often than not, there is no malice involved when they purchase knives and other prohibited weapons, but let me be clear, it is a very serious offence to have one of these weapons in your possession.

“We would encourage all parents to speak with their children about what they are buying online and reiterate the seriousness of buying weapons. If they have any concerns, they can contact their local police station and speak with an officer or call Crimestoppers.

“If you know someone who is carrying a knife or other prohibited weapon in public, we would encourage you to report your concerns to the police or Crimestoppers and your information will be acted on.”

The repercussions of buying prohibited weapons online could range from advice to prosecution and potentially imprisonment.

It is an offence to sell any knives or offensive weapons to anyone under the age of 18-years old. These include any knife, knife blade, razor blade, axe, sword, any other article which has a blade or which is sharply pointed and which is made or adapted for use for causing injury to a person.