Seaham and Easington Neighbourhood officers targeted the home in the Easington area and found the huge haul of cannabis plants in varying stages of maturity.

The electricity meter had been bypassed entirely, which police say left the property "extremely unsafe."

A video recorded by police as they carried out the search shows officers smashing in the front door of the house.

A still taken from the video made by Durham Constabulary as the cannabis farm was uncovered.

A series of rooms are found to contain cannabis plants, with a network of wires, fans and lamps set up in rooms kitted out to grow the drug, including a ventilation system.

No arrests have yet been made over the discovery.

Inspector Rachel Stockdale, who leads the team, said: “We often get asked why we go to such lengths for ‘just a bit of weed’, and this is a perfect example of why.

"Given the state of the electrical wiring, this house could easily have gone up in flames, potentially taking with it neighbouring properties.

Police officers smashed their way into the house ahead of the search.

“Drug cultivation and drug dealing is the kind of large-scale organised crime that can damage and harm our community.

"My neighbourhood team will continue to listen to and act on community intelligence to target those responsible.”

The plants and equipment have been seized, and a thorough investigation is now underway.

Anybody with information regarding the production and supply of drugs or any other criminality is urged to contact us in confidence on 101, or by emailing easingtonneighbourhoods@durham.pnn.police.uk or seahamneighbourhoods@durham.pnn.police.uk.