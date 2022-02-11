Dramatic pictures show shocking damage after suspected stolen Range Rover crashes into multiple cars
Northumbria Police are hunting for the occupants of a suspected stolen car after it crashed into a number of parked vehicles in an East Boldon street.
Emergency services were called to Station Road, in East Boldon, at around 9.30pm on Thursday, February 10, are receiving reports of a road traffic collision.
It is understood that a blue Range Rover, had officers believe to have been stolen, has crashed into a number of parked vehicles.
Photos taking at the scene show significant damage to the suspected stolen car, as well as other vehicles in the street.
Police say that the occupants of the car then made off from the scene before the emergency services had arrived.
Officers are urging those in the vehicle or anything with information relating to the incident to get in touch with them immediately.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 9.30pm yesterday (Thursday) we received a report of a collision on Station Road, East Boldon, involving a number of vehicles.
“It was reported that a blue Range Rover had crashed into a number of parked vehicles in the street.
Read More
"The occupants of the car – which officers believe to have been stolen – then made off from the scene before emergency services arrived.
“An investigation is ongoing to trace those involved. Anybody inside the vehicle is asked to make themselves known to police immediately.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220210-1085.”