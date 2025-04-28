Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grieving family has paid a heartfelt tribute to ‘their rock’ following a fatal road traffic collision in the city which led to much loved husband, son, dad, and grandad Paul Andrew Fulcher passing away.

Shortly after 10.45am on Monday (April 14), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A690 Durham Road at the junction of Ettrick Grove.

It was reported that a red Subaru Forester car was travelling eastbound on Durham Road when it has collided with a blue Volkswagen Tiguan car.

The driver of the Volkswagen – 53-year-old Paul Andrew Fulcher, known as Andrew – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, Andrew passed away on Friday afternoon (April 25).

His family have today (April 28) paid a loving tribute.

They said: “Our hearts are shattered by the loss of Andrew Fulcher — a loving husband, son, dad, and grandad.

“He was our rock, our protector, and the soul of our family. He wasn’t just loved by us, but by hundreds of friends who will feel his absence deeply.

“Everywhere he went, he left behind kindness, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

“He would do anything to help someone in need, and if you were lucky enough to meet him, you never forgot him. His humour, his pranks, his huge heart — they made him truly one of a kind.

“The hole he leaves behind can never be filled. We will miss him more than words can ever say.

“We kindly ask for privacy while we navigate this incredibly difficult time.”

Following the incident, Northumbria Police officers launched an investigation and yesterday (Sunday April 27) a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.

Police officers are appealing for further information about he moments leading up to the collision.

Inspector Steve Clare, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are firmly with Andrew’s loved ones at this devastating time. We will continue to offer them all of the support they need.

“Although we’ve arrested an individual, our enquiries into this tragic incident remain firmly ongoing.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision – particularly anyone who was travelling on Springwell Road, Ettrick Grove or Durham Road.

“We’re also asking for anyone who stopped to help to get in touch – if they haven’t already. We know several kind-hearted members of the public stopped and it’s those people we want to hear from.”

Witnesses can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number NP-20250414-0281.