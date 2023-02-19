Sex offender with 'bad memory' told court his son took his calendar away

It caused absent-minded David Fletcher, 60, to be almost two months late in informing officers of his whereabouts.

Fletcher, of Kirkstone Close, Houghton, who the court heard had not moved home and was not being deliberately evasive, must inform his offender manager once a year of his place of abode.

The requirement was made after he was placed on the sex offenders register in 2009 – and jailed for three years – for engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He had also committed an indecent assault on a female aged over 16, Teesside Crown Court was told.

In his latest court appearance, before magistrates in South Tyneside, he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders register.

The court was told he was due to make his yearly address notification at a police station on September 15 but did not do so until November 2.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “The defendant is subject to the notification requirements after his conviction for sex offences in 2009.

“This is his first conviction since then, but he has a previous caution in 2021 for failing to comply with the notification.

“He is subject to annual requirements. It appears that he didn’t attend a police station in September to register his address.

“He fully accepted in an interview that he didn’t comply. He said that his son had removed his calendar from his phone, so he was not aware of the date of his registration.”

Representing himself in court, Fletcher said: “I’m 60 years old and have a bad memory.

“I put everything down on a wall planner, but my son took it away for his business.

"I thought my date was in November, not September.

“My offender manager was away so he couldn’t help. As soon as I realised, I went to the police station.”

Fletcher also revealed he has an application due before Newcastle Crown Court in March to remove the notification requirements.

District Judge Kathryn Meek told him he had been on the sex offenders register long enough to know his obligations.