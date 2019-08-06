Sex offender who ‘poses a significant risk to children’ jailed for breaching strict court order over internet access

Martin Easton had to abide by a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which contains a clause that he must notify the the police if he obtains any phone or computer devices, within three days of receiving them.

The order was imposed after the 39-year-old's convictions in 2012 for inciting sexual activity with children and possessing indecent photographs.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when police attended a hostel at Norfolk Street in Sunderland in May to carry out a risk review, Easton was caught with a mobile phone and computer tablet.

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh told the court: "He had obtained these in March and had not informed the police he was in possession of those items. As a result he was cautioned and arrested and taken to the police station."

Easton pleaded guilty to two offences of breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for breach of the order in 2018, when police caught him with an iPhone and a computer tablet.

Judge Jeremy Freedman sentenced him to ten months behind bars.

The judge told him: "You clearly had an unhealthy interest in young people. You are described as someone who poses a significant risk, in sexual terms, to children.

"It is the duty of these courts to contain that risk as far as possible and that is done by the use of such orders.

"The only way your conduct can be monitored is by imposing these kind of restraints.

"You are, in my judgement, blatantly disregarding the order and thereby posing a risk to children."

The judge added: "You have already breached it once, the time has come you now have to lose your liberty. This is too serious."

Helen Towers, defending, said Easton has committed no further sexual offences since his conviction in 2012 and his obtaining the phones were "attempts to carry on with his life".